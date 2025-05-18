Nitin Pai: Operation Sindoor leaves India better placed for the next round
SummaryIt’s time for a clear review of the post-Pahalgam India-Pakistan clash. India has gained an advantage by raising the costs for Pakistan in a face-off that’s likely to continue. But New Delhi’s new doctrine leaves us with a few points to ponder.
In his book on strategy in the information age, Everett Carl Dolman presents a startling argument: “The first notion the military strategist must discard is victory, for strategy is not about winning. The pure strategist understands that war is but one aspect of social and political competition, an ongoing interaction that has no finality." Contending that the concept of victory is a tactical concern, he goes on to define strategy as “a plan for attaining continuing advantage."