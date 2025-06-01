Nitin Pai: How to dissuade Pakistan from deploying terrorism
Deterrence is widely misunderstood. The extent to which Pakistan can be deterred is debatable, but to discourage it, India should employ a multipronged diplomatic and security strategy.
One of the biggest misconceptions about the recently suspended military conflict between India and Pakistan has been around the concept of deterrence. A number of commentators have used it as a frame to assess the objectives and outcomes of the brief but intense bout of warfare between the two countries.