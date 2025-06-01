Nitin Pai: How to dissuade Pakistan from deploying terrorism

Now here’s the point: the existence of nuclear deterrence does not mean other types of conflicts are also deterred. Since the mid-1980s, Pakistan believed —and convinced many foreign strategists—that it could use its nuclear weapons to deter a conventional military attack. This emboldened its leaders to pursue a proxy war first in Punjab and later in Jammu and Kashmir with impunity. The calculation was that nuclear weapons not only neutralized India’s stronger conventional forces, but also afforded Pakistan space to promote terrorism and insurgency.