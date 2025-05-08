Pakistan must step back from the brink of worse

The horrific attack of 22 April by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, took New Delhi’s patience past yet another breaking point, the last being in 2019. The Indian military response was aimed squarely at terror set-ups and should be seen not just as retaliatory, but as a calibrated move to secure long-term progress against a significant menace that the subcontinent needs to be rid of. It was part of a well thought-out plan after diplomatic options were exhausted and not a declaration of war.