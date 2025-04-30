Pakistan must wake up and smell the geo-economic brew
SummaryEconomic dynamism increasingly drives today’s world. It dictates military heft and power equations. Any country that doesn’t understand what’s brewing on this front will be vulnerable. Post Pahalgam, it’s about time Islamabad got this memo.
That Pakistan could not afford an arms race with much-larger India was clear all along. The infirmity of its quest for parity via nuclear weapons, for which a former Pakistani leader once said people would go hungry if need be, was exposed by its own role in a covert game of inflicting a ‘thousand cuts’ on India with terror attacks.