Pakistan must wake up and smell the geo-economic brew

Meanwhile, our gap in the capacity for conventional warfare continues to widen. New estimates from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) show that our military spending dwarfs that of Pakistan. In 2024, the latter spent $10.2 billion, while our figure stood at $86.1 billion. As a slice of GDP, Pakistan’s outlay was about 2.7%, a bit higher than our 2.3%, but since the former’s economy is stagnant while ours expands robustly, Islamabad can expect its disadvantage to steadily worsen. At some point, the hoary rhetoric of Pakistani obsessions must confront the material reality of Indian advances.