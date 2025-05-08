Mint Quick Edit | India’s military strike didn’t faze its stock market
SummaryThe BSE Sensex held steady on 7 May after India struck hard at terror targets in Pakistan, whose own principal index dropped 6%. But then, India’s economy is robust while Pakistan’s is fragile.
Though Indian stock market indices have a record of falling in response to armed conflicts, the latest strike by India on targets in Pakistan did not bother investors on Wednesday. The Sensex edged lower at first, but quickly recovered to end 0.13% higher. It offered a sharp contrast with Pakistan’s market, whose primary index dropped 6%.