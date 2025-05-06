India’s defence policy must gear up for a 3.5-front security challenge
SummaryThe risk of geo-economic confrontation is on the rise. A rough neighbourhood means it’s time for India to raise its defence budget to at least 2.5% of GDP and focus on R&D, space capabilities, AI and private participation.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a potential flashpoint with the horrific attack on civilians in Pahalgam in Kashmir. Bangladesh has also emerged as a point of concern lately, while China has been making aggressive border moves over the past 8-10 years. These have raised the spectre of a 3.5-front security nightmare for India (Pakistan plus Pakistan Occupied Kashmir-Jammu and Kashmir, China and Bangladesh).