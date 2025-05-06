India’s defence policy must gear up for a 3.5-front security challenge

First, India must urgently review its defence spending and expenditure priorities. The country currently spends about 2% of GDP on defence. However, this defence allocation has been lagging nominal GDP growth. It grew 6.3% in 2023-24, 5.2% in 2024-25 and is budgeted to expand at 6.2% in 2025-26. This is slower than our nominal economic growth rate of about 10-12% in these years. But China’s military spending at about 7% has outpaced its GDP growth rate of 4-5% in recent years, and that too at a much higher absolute level of over $300 billion, compared to India’s under $90 billion.