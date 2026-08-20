India’s panel on banking reforms has an unenviable task: ensuring that our banks are fit for the future

The banking industry, both in India and the world at large, has changed dramatically. And continues to do so each passing day. In the words of American baseball coach Yogi Berra, “The future ain’t what it used to be.”
The banking industry, both in India and the world at large, has changed dramatically. And continues to do so each passing day. In the words of American baseball coach Yogi Berra, “The future ain’t what it used to be.”
So how can India get its banks future-ready? The answer: by drawing up a blueprint for reform. This is best done by entrusting the job to a high-level panel on banking reforms on the lines of the earlier two Narasimham Committees.
So how can India get its banks future-ready? The answer: by drawing up a blueprint for reform. This is best done by entrusting the job to a high-level panel on banking reforms on the lines of the earlier two Narasimham Committees.
Today’s financial environment, though, is vastly different. It was in this spirit and in line with her 2026-27 Budget proposals that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking at a conclave of public sector banks (PSBs) earlier this week, announced that an expert panel would soon be appointed by the government. The future of banking, she added, must also reflect the aspirations of India’s youth.
The first reality to note is that financial sector reforms initiated in 1991 remain incomplete. We have made satisfactory progress in many spheres, such as income recognition, capital adequacy, loss provisioning, etc.
But there are major areas, such as the Centre’s stake reduction in PSBs to 33%, priority-sector lending and freedom in recruitment and remuneration, to cite just three, where past patterns prevail.
This sums up the essence of this sector’s challenge, especially for PSBs. We want banking services to be accessible to every Indian, even as we expect our banks to compete with the world’s best. We want innovations in the sector to serve customers by reducing the cost of services and offering them safe access to newer products. The banks themselves, of course, must stay commercially viable, a point we must not lose sight of.
History has shown that the too-big-to-fail trait of large banks, coupled with the fact that banks are the backbone of any financial system, means that taxpayer money inevitably comes to their rescue if they run into trouble. The alternative—bank failure, with its chain of consequences—is too scary to contemplate.
At the same time, a fast evolving financial sector and new threats posed by AI to services long regarded as the preserve of banks mean that getting them future-ready is no easy task. Digital disruptions have already transformed this sector. Banks face competition from fintech firms as well as tech companies venturing into payments, money management, insurance and lending.
Using big data and AI models, upstarts may gain an edge over banks on assessing risks and pricing credit. That too, without any of the baggage that banks in general and PSBs in particular carry, such as Jan Dhan accounts that require no minimum balance. Banks, in turn, have entered fields like insurance, asset management, brokerage and so on, while getting tech upgrades; they also have fintech plays of their own via subsidiaries, stake-buys and tie-ups.
Perhaps the expert panel could make space for some blue-sky gazing on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency, the e-rupee. Once it’s fully deployed, it could plausibly reshape banking if RBI were to pay interest on e-rupee balances ‘held’ with it; what may seem like a threat to the role of banks as our deposit takers could nudge them to sharpen their risk pricing as a core skill.
Broadly, the committee would do well to re-examine the role of banks vis-à-vis RBI, including the latter’s tendency to stray into operational issues, despite advice to the contrary by earlier panels. That’s a long wish list. But that’s also why it takes expertise.