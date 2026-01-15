As India’s passport steadily ascends global power ranking charts, let’s do all we can to strengthen it
Summary
The Indian passport has gained power as measured by the number of countries that offer its holders entry without a prior visa. But it still has a long way to go. Perhaps this is a good time to reopen our national debate on dual citizenship.
This year’s Henley Passport Index is out and India has some reason to cheer. The country’s passport now ranks 80th on this annual chart published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and advisory firm, up from its 85th rank in 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story