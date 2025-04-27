India and Peru: Distance only makes our economic ties grow stronger
SummaryPeru’s investment environment, natural resources and trade links make it an ideal economic partner in South America. Its lithium deposits make it especially attractive in the context of India’s clean-tech ambitions.
For an Indian, Peru is far away geographically, nestled as it is on the Pacific coast of South America, but also in terms of its presence in public discourse. Yet, its economic ties with India have grown rapidly, with trade having risen from $66 million in 2003-04 to $4 billion in 2023-24; and there is greater potential to be tapped.