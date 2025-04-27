India and Peru: Distance only makes our economic ties grow stronger

Mining: This is the Peruvian economy’s cornerstone, contributing 8.5% to GDP and accounting for over 60% of total exports. Five Indian companies have already invested around $30 million in Peru’s mining sector, but there is scope for more. The lithium sector should be of particular interest. Peru is home to the Falchani mine, located on the Macusani plateau, which is recognized as the world’s sixth-largest hard rock lithium deposit, containing an estimated 9.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate. To strengthen its position, Peru is building what is projected to be South America’s largest lithium refinery, scheduled to begin operations in 2027.