For years, the global AI race focused on frontier models, faster chips and massive capital. The US still leads this phase, with its hyperscalers ready to roll out massive expansions of data centre capacity as soon as labour, chip and power availability catch up.
India’s pivot to the global race for AI diffusion could grant the country leadership of an important effort
SummaryThe adoption of a well-aimed framework for AI diffusion across every layer of the Indian economy could catapult the country ahead. The cost of inaction would be strategic dependence: intelligence designed, controlled and priced elsewhere, leading to value leakage and compromised autonomy.
For years, the global AI race focused on frontier models, faster chips and massive capital. The US still leads this phase, with its hyperscalers ready to roll out massive expansions of data centre capacity as soon as labour, chip and power availability catch up.
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