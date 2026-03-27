India’s ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) recently suggested to a parliamentary panel that it needs a greater role in policy formulation for the electricity sector.
India must combine policy cohesion with coal supply efficiency for better economic outcomes
SummaryWith fuel prices heating up, India must pare inefficiencies in its coal supply chain to compress electricity generation costs. This is one part of a bigger challenge. For broad reforms aimed at optimal energy use, we need policy cohesion.
India’s ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) recently suggested to a parliamentary panel that it needs a greater role in policy formulation for the electricity sector.
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