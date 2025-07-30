Mihir Sharma: Democracy can be fraught in a country without a headcount
Weak data has led to political arguments in India over Bihar’s electoral roll revision. Alas, India last had a census in 2011, the size of its population is unknown and Bihar’s demographic documentation record is particularly bad.
India may have 1.4 billion people, or thereabouts. It’s probably the world’s most populous country, and may have overtaken China in 2023. We can’t say for sure, because the country’s government doesn’t exactly know how many people it governs, where they live, or how many are citizens. A census has not been conducted since 2011 [though a delayed headcount is due to be held next year], the registration of births and deaths was minimal for decades, and it’s hard to find detailed documents.