Mihir Sharma: Democracy can be fraught in a country without a headcount

Many of those labourers were heading to Bihar. They would have had little proof of their identity on them, other than a digital identity number called Aadhaar and perhaps a voter ID card. If the latter is taken away and the first rendered useless [as a claim to Indian citizenship], your vote could be in question. In some poverty-ridden parts of the country, democracy can look a little like feudalism: As access to state services could be closely linked to your ability to provide local strongmen with political support, staying on the voter roll can [even be a survival issue].