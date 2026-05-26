India's population problem: why our fertility decline demands a country-wide policy response

In 1985, India’s TFR was 4.3 and has fallen at a rate of about 0.06 per year and there is no sign that this decline will reverse. At the current pace, our TFR is projected to drop below 1.6 by 2031, America’s current level. By that point, the fertility gap relative to replacement will be so substantial that a headcount contraction in time to come would look unavoidable.