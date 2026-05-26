India's population problem: why our fertility decline demands a country-wide policy response

India’s fertility story first reached a turning point five years ago, when the National Family Health Survey-5 for 2019-2021 showed the country’s total fertility rate (TFR) had fallen to 2. The average number of children a woman bears was below the standard replacement rate of 2.1 half a decade ago.
Last week, the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report for 2024, published by the Office of the Registrar General of India, revealed the pace of decline. In 2024, our national TFR fell to a little under 1.9.
The speed at which we are undergoing a structural demographic transformation will have consequences for the economy, labour market, healthcare system and social dynamics.
The TFR measures the average number of children a woman would have over her lifetime at current birth rates. Globally, this replacement level is cited as 2.1 children per woman, but in India the figure is reckoned by some to be slightly higher at 2.15, given a distortion in the country’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) caused by troubling gender-selection practices.