The right choice, baby: Family size aspirations mustn’t go unmet
Shamika Ravi , Sindhuja Penumarty 5 min read 20 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
As India’s total fertility rate drops, we must focus on the gap between how many children families want and how many they actually have. Our policies could avert the demographic mistakes of rich countries by supporting the traditional institution of family.
India’s declining total fertility rate (TFR) has caused intense public debate in recent months. The suggestions have been extreme— from abandoning family planning policies to public appeals by political leaders for women to have more children.
