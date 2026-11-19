India’s latest poverty estimates have been hailed as one of the world’s most significant development achievements. According to the World Bank, poverty at the international $3-a-day line (based on 2021 purchasing power parity) fell from 27.1% in 2011-12 to just 2.6% in 2023-24. At the higher $4.2-a-day line, it reportedly dropped from 57.7% to 16.1%.
India’s latest poverty estimates have been hailed as one of the world’s most significant development achievements. According to the World Bank, poverty at the international $3-a-day line (based on 2021 purchasing power parity) fell from 27.1% in 2011-12 to just 2.6% in 2023-24. At the higher $4.2-a-day line, it reportedly dropped from 57.7% to 16.1%.
These numbers suggest India has conquered one of its most persistent economic problems. Yet, a closer look at household conditions raises the question of whether the decline reflects durable gains in well-being or is partly shaped by methodological and policy factors.
These numbers suggest India has conquered one of its most persistent economic problems. Yet, a closer look at household conditions raises the question of whether the decline reflects durable gains in well-being or is partly shaped by methodological and policy factors.
The estimates imply that nearly 500 million Indians rose above the $4.2 line between 2011 and 2023, while over 300 million crossed the extreme-poverty threshold. This pace is considerably faster than during the high economic growth years of 2004 to 2012.
Such a rapid fall would be remarkable if confirmed. Back then, large poverty reductions accompanied rapidly rising incomes, strong labour productivity growth, expanding manufacturing and better employment quality.
After 2012, the picture has been different: measured poverty has fallen sharply alongside much weaker labour-income growth and mixed employment indicators, which casts doubt on how sustainable the gains are.
Perhaps the strongest challenge to the success story is India’s continuing reliance on food support. Over 800 million people, or roughly 57% of the population, receive free foodgrain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
That exceeds the 732 million estimated to have lived below the $4.2 line in 2011 and is about two-and-a-half times the beneficiary base of the earlier Below Poverty Line and Antyodaya Anna Yojana programmes in 2011-12.
If poverty has fallen so dramatically, why does most of the population still need free food? Welfare programmes improve consumption and ease hardship, but such large-scale support suggests that part of the measured decline is being sustained by government transfers rather than by self-sustaining income gains. In other words, the headline numbers may overstate how far households have genuinely progressed.
Methodology also demands caution. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), on which the World Bank’s estimates are based, returned after an 11-year gap, with major design changes: the consumption basket expanded from 347 to 405 items, a single visit gave way to multiple visits, data collection went digital and sampling procedures were revised.
These may have improved data quality, but they complicate comparison with 2011-12 data. The World Bank has tried to harmonize the datasets, yet it cannot fully remove differences in survey design. So, the two surveys are not strictly comparable.
Revised sampling may also capture more better-off households, raising measured consumption and lowering estimated poverty and inequality. Part of the reported improvement may, therefore, reflect methodological effects rather than real changes in living standards. Such effects are hard to separate from genuine improvement.
Another puzzle is the divergence between consumption and labour income. Between 2011-12 and 2023-24, real monthly per capita consumption expenditure is estimated to have grown about 3.2% a year, while real labour income per worker rose only about 2% annually.
Evidence from 1977 to 2012 shows a strong link between earnings growth and poverty decline. Since 2012, that relationship appears to have weakened: poverty has reportedly fallen sharply despite sluggish labour incomes, a result at odds with both history and conventional economic logic.
Employment data are similarly mixed. The RBI KLEMS database shows India adding around 168 million jobs between 2017-18 and 2023-24, taking total employment to roughly 643 million. But much of this growth is concentrated in self-employment, unpaid family work and low-productivity agriculture.
An estimated 156 million workers may be in disguised unemployment or low-productivity occupations, nearly three-fourths of them in agriculture.
Rising employment under such conditions does not necessarily mean rising incomes, and the crowding of workers into low-productivity activities may signal distress rather than better livelihoods.
Overall, the evidence suggests that while measured poverty has declined, the improvement has likely been shaped by welfare transfers, changes in how consumption is measured and weak labour-income growth. Lasting poverty reduction requires stronger income growth, productive job creation, rising real wages, expanded manufacturing capacity and sustained productivity gains. Without these foundations, gains risk reversing once support is withdrawn.
The greatest risk is not merely statistical mismeasurement but policy complacency. Poverty eradication cannot be judged solely by how many people cross a consumption threshold; it must be assessed by whether households achieve resilient, self-sustaining economic security.
By that standard, India’s challenge is far from resolved. Complacency could divert attention from the jobs and wages policy agenda.
The author is CEO and co-head of equities, Systematix Group.