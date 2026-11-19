India’s latest poverty estimates have been hailed as one of the world’s most significant development achievements. According to the World Bank, poverty at the international $3-a-day line (based on 2021 purchasing power parity) fell from 27.1% in 2011-12 to just 2.6% in 2023-24. At the higher $4.2-a-day line, it reportedly dropped from 57.7% to 16.1%.