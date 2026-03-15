India’s recalibration of its approach to Chinese investments marks an important moment in the evolution of India-China economic ties. The revised framework under Press Note 3 (PN3) signals a pragmatic attempt to balance India’s strategic and security considerations with the economic opportunities that carefully structured investment from China could bring. PN3 was issued in covid year 2020 to prevent opportunistic takeovers of Indian firms. It was a year marked by high tension after a border conflict with China.
India’s Press Note 3 revision opens up economic opportunities without giving security short shrift
SummaryNew Delhi’s revision of Press Note 3 enlarges the scope of India’s economic relationship with China without compromising security. Indian firms can access Chinese technology and manufacturing expertise while keeping control to enhance domestic value addition and join global value chains.
India’s recalibration of its approach to Chinese investments marks an important moment in the evolution of India-China economic ties. The revised framework under Press Note 3 (PN3) signals a pragmatic attempt to balance India’s strategic and security considerations with the economic opportunities that carefully structured investment from China could bring. PN3 was issued in covid year 2020 to prevent opportunistic takeovers of Indian firms. It was a year marked by high tension after a border conflict with China.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More