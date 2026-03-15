India’s Press Note 3 revision opens up economic opportunities without giving security short shrift

India’s recalibration of its approach to Chinese investments marks an important moment in the evolution of India-China economic ties. The revised framework under Press Note 3 (PN3) signals a pragmatic attempt to balance India’s strategic and security considerations with the economic opportunities that carefully structured investment from China could bring. PN3 was issued in covid year 2020 to prevent opportunistic takeovers of Indian firms. It was a year marked by high tension after a border conflict with China.