I have long argued that modern technologies can only be effective if governed by principle-based legislation. Prescriptive rules tend to be sclerotic, calcifying faster than the technology systems they seek to regulate. What we need instead are broad, durable principles that describe the outcomes we need, rather than the processes by which they are achieved. This ensures that the law’s objectives remain valid even after the technology it governs has evolved in a direction that no one could have anticipated.
Is India’s privacy law already outdated? AI thrives on data abundance but we’re aiming for scarcity
SummaryArtificial intelligence needs abundant data to serve us well but India’s personal data protection law aims to turn it scarce. Maybe our regulatory focus should be on outcomes rather than processes.
