In Homer’s epic Odyssey, the sacred tenet of Xenia (Zeus’s Law) is given divergent interpretations. Penelope suffers silently, abiding by its customs to shelter and feed suitors in the absence of her husband Odysseus. Meanwhile, the cyclops Polyphemus violently flouts the code by devouring Odysseus’s crew. This subjective application of a foundational rule carries profound consequences for all involved.
India’s privacy regime must find an optimal balance that survives without falling into extreme traps
SummaryThere’s a way for the country to steer clear of both unchecked surveillance and administrative opacity, but it would require judicial refinement and delegated rules to balance utility, transparency and privacy rights.
In Homer’s epic Odyssey, the sacred tenet of Xenia (Zeus’s Law) is given divergent interpretations. Penelope suffers silently, abiding by its customs to shelter and feed suitors in the absence of her husband Odysseus. Meanwhile, the cyclops Polyphemus violently flouts the code by devouring Odysseus’s crew. This subjective application of a foundational rule carries profound consequences for all involved.
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