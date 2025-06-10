Andy Mukherjee: Foreign money has rushed in where local lenders fear to tread
Summary
There’s a gap in the Indian market for private credit that foreign players have boldly ventured to plug, but domestic lenders suspect these gap-fillers are mispricing risks. The collateral of a Shapoorji Pallonji deal is a case being talked about.
India is a sizzling market for private credit, though some participants are wondering if in their eagerness to close deals, investors are shutting their eyes to risks, especially the legal minefields around collateral and bankruptcy.
