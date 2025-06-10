Andy Mukherjee: Foreign money has rushed in where local lenders fear to tread

Policymakers would want to see more risk-taking in creation of new assets. India’s new central bank chief has slashed interest rates, reducing the repo rate by a more-than-expected half percentage point on Friday. He has also flooded the financial system with liquidity. But given the cloudy outlook for global trade and local consumption, corporate investment isn’t India Inc’s priority. Swapping assets among one another is. As for the money, there are enough private lenders willing to write checks of $100 million or more. And if they don’t, someone else will. ©Bloomberg