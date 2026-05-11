Indian business rarely does exactly what the government wants it to. For the past decade or so, for example, it has obdurately refused to invest as much as officials think it should.
India’s wait for a revival in private investment has developed the air of a drama by Samuel Beckett
SummaryIndia’s government has tried almost everything to revive private investment: tax cuts, a bank clean-up, infrastructure spending and other forms of fiscal stimulus. Yet corporate India remains reluctant to invest. How come?
Indian business rarely does exactly what the government wants it to. For the past decade or so, for example, it has obdurately refused to invest as much as officials think it should.
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