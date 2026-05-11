India’s wait for a revival in private investment has developed the air of a drama by Samuel Beckett

Yet that’s what has been happening. The real reason India’s richest don’t want to invest domestically—and, possibly, why they take some of their cash abroad—is because they estimate local political risk as being too high. They might be hit by a hefty and unpredictable tax bill or fall afoul of mercurial politicians. If they earn money in India, their first instinct is to try and diversify geographically, so they escape New Delhi’s control as much as they can.