Last week, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released a working paper on ‘Generative AI and Copyright,’ recommending a ‘hybrid model’ that it claims will balance the need to promote AI development with creator rights.
India’s proposal to make AI firms pay for training on the original work of creators will have more losers than winners
SummaryWe should reject the DPIIT’s proposed model for legitimate AI training on the work of others. Its stated aim is to compensate copyright holders, but it will favour Big Tech and royalty intermediaries at the cost of most creators. The rich would win, but what about the rest?
