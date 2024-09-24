Opinion
India and the Quad: India needs to be watchful of China - and the US
Shweta Singh 5 min read 24 Sep 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Summary
- The Quad's Wilmington Declaration is not rooted in the language of conventional security indicators
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
US President Joe Biden convened the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a Quad summit in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. India affirmed its commitments to both the grouping and bilateral ties, joining several Quad initiatives.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less