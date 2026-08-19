India's quest for sovereign AI is off to a splendid start: here’s how it can be achieved within a few years

On 12 June, the US commerce department ordered Anthropic to suspend access to two of its most capable artificial intelligence (AI) models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, for every foreign national anywhere in the world (the AI company’s own non-American employees included), citing a national security concern tied to a jailbreak vulnerability.
The order did not distinguish between a bank in Mumbai, a hospital in Nairobi or a university in Berlin. Access was restored once Washington determined the export control could be lifted. For those days, any Indian institution that planned a workflow around these AI models was stymied by a directive from a government it did not answer to.