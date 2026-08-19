India's quest for sovereign AI is off to a splendid start: here’s how it can be achieved within a few years

On 12 June, the US commerce department ordered Anthropic to suspend access to two of its most capable artificial intelligence (AI) models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, for every foreign national anywhere in the world (the AI company’s own non-American employees included), citing a national security concern tied to a jailbreak vulnerability.
On 12 June, the US commerce department ordered Anthropic to suspend access to two of its most capable artificial intelligence (AI) models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, for every foreign national anywhere in the world (the AI company’s own non-American employees included), citing a national security concern tied to a jailbreak vulnerability.
The order did not distinguish between a bank in Mumbai, a hospital in Nairobi or a university in Berlin. Access was restored once Washington determined the export control could be lifted. For those days, any Indian institution that planned a workflow around these AI models was stymied by a directive from a government it did not answer to.
The order did not distinguish between a bank in Mumbai, a hospital in Nairobi or a university in Berlin. Access was restored once Washington determined the export control could be lifted. For those days, any Indian institution that planned a workflow around these AI models was stymied by a directive from a government it did not answer to.
The episode illustrates what sovereign AI means for India. Dependence on a foreign frontier model carries a risk beyond commercial exposure: a jurisdictional one. A provider may be the most capable in the world and still be compelled by its home government to withdraw a model for reasons unconnected to the country using it.
This has implications for India’s tax administration, health diagnostics, intelligence operations and education planning, as each increasingly relies on AI systems.
India is not approaching this question from a standing start.
The IndiaAI Mission has expanded domestic graphics processing unit (GPU) availability from roughly 10,000 units to about 40,000, aiming to extend compute access to startups, universities and research institutions. Bhashini provides multilingual speech datasets and language models across Indian languages, while Sarvam AI and BharatGPT build systems on Indian data.
The Union cabinet’s approval of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is another step forward, as it builds on the roughly ₹76,000 crore incentive framework of the first phase and shifts focus from chip fabrication capacity to equipment, materials, design intellectual property and supply chain resilience, which form the dependency layer beneath any AI system, foreign or domestic.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023 gives the state a legal basis to process personal data in the public interest.
None of these steps alone amounts to sovereign AI, but each aims to reduce the dependency exposed by US access curbs.
Sovereignty doesn’t require an Indian equivalent of a general-purpose model such as Claude. It means ensuring that the tools the government depends on are trained on Indian data, run on Indian soil and can’t be disabled by a foreign directive.
India is a data-rich nation and its scale itself is part of the answer to the sovereignty question. India’s GST network processes more than 15 billion invoices from over 180 million registered businesses. Its Unified Payments Interface carries more than 250 billion transactions annually. The Open Network for Digital Commerce has processed over 200 million deals.
All this information can be used to train AI models in India with no connection to the outside world.
Above this infrastructure could sit a sovereign data lake, pooled entirely from anonymized and non-personal data drawn from various Indian systems.
The architecture that follows would rest on five layers, each designed such that no single foreign actor can decide whether it keeps running. At the base would be an air-gapped data centre with no link to the public internet, where data enters under controlled conditions and nothing leaves.
A hyperscaler’s distributed cloud model offers a template: the vendor supplies GPUs but has no access to the data or models running on them, an arrangement US and European defence agencies use.
This facility could be built under a long-term contract by a domestic partner, with its ownership transferred to the government once the contract period ends.
The third layer would hold India’s sovereignty leverage: small, domain-specific language models in the range of one to 13 billion parameters, trained exclusively within an air-gapped facility on data drawn from the sovereign data lake.
A tax intelligence model would flag GST fraud and input tax credit mismatches; a border and immigration model could cross-reference traveller records against watch lists; a health surveillance model could issue early warnings of disease outbreaks and drug shortages; and an education analytics model could identify schools at risk of a dropout surge.
Each would be narrowly focused by design, built for one function, fully auditable, and answerable to no jurisdiction but India’s.
The fourth layer is where authorized officers would use these tools through a controlled gateway over a secure private line, with every query logged for audit.
The most important layer is governance. Regulations of the ministry of electronics and information technology and the DPDP Act provide the legal basis for it, while the AI Governance and Economic Group offers India an inter-ministerial structure to oversee it.
Such a set-up does not need India to turn inward on computing hardware. A hyperscaler’s chips inside an air-gapped facility entail no greater risk than the same chips within a defence agency’s data centre in Washington.
What matters is not where the silicon was made, but where the data resides, where the model is trained and who holds the keys. That is the distinction thrown into sharp relief by the Mythos suspension.
For AI systems that are integral to running the Indian state, sovereignty is not an optional safeguard but a must-have.
The authors are, respectively, head, Digital India Foundation, and senior policy manager, Digital India Foundation.