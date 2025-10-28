For a knowledge-driven economy, India must fix how it measures its progress on R&D
India’s innovation ambitions have risen but the data meant to track that progress is stuck in the past. As the country aims to double its R&D spending by 2030, outdated statistical systems and patchy reporting could get in the way. For policy formulation, we need reliable data.
India aspires to become an innovation-driven economy. But when it comes to knowing how much the country actually invests in research and development (R&D), it still relies on an outdated data system. This is a significant handicap in formulating effective science and technology policies, especially when the government has set an ambitious target of raising national R&D spending to 2% of GDP by 2030.