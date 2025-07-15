Strategic assets: How to turbocharge India’s global hunt for critical minerals
State-run NLC is in talks for a lithium deal in Africa. This will add to the mineral securing efforts of KABIL. Yet, India’s strategic acquisitions overseas need a much more powerful vehicle that can draw upon the entire public sector’s resource base.
Scouring the planet for access to scarce minerals is new not just for India, but also for other countries. From missiles to solar cells and motors that propel vehicles, some of these play an irreplaceable role. The chase is especially compelling for us since domestic resources are limited and under-explored. Worse, at a global level, these assets are concentrated. For instance, Congo holds about half the world’s known cobalt resources, a versatile mineral used in batteries and magnets to drive electric motors.