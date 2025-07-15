Strategic assets: How to turbocharge India’s global hunt for critical minerals

Lithium, for example, is a key element of climate action and we must not leave any stone unturned to secure its supplies. The key to our hunt’s success, though, lies in how we navigate the global flux of an era that is watching an old order crack up, with deep uncertainty over tomorrow’s trade matrix. Even as the US tries to bend trade partners to its will, China has made no bones about weaponizing its hold over minerals. As their rivalry exposes our industrial vulnerability, our own prospects could pivot on outcomes of statecraft combined with knowhow and efficiency.