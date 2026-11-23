India's growing financial commitment to science and technology is certainly encouraging. The India Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook 2026, published recently by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, shows gross expenditure on research and development (R&D) rising from ₹60,197 crore in 2010-11 to ₹2,44,768 crore in 2023-24, roughly a fourfold jump.
Estimates for 2025-26 reach ₹3.13 trillion. Set against the size of the economy, the picture is quieter: 0.77% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2010-11, 0.84% in 2023-24, and an estimated 0.90% two years later. Therefore, research spending is outrunning growth, which is definitely encouraging but not enough.