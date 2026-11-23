Second, the people and the output are changing too. India enrolled 10.19 million students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses in 2023-24, and 30.69% of its graduates come from STEM fields (2021 data), ahead of France (25.55%), Britain (22.26%) and the US (20.07%). Women now make up 44% of STEM enrolment, up from 39.9% in 2016-17. Researchers per million people have gone from 111 in 2000 to 354. Output has followed. India produced about 327,000 research publications in 2025, third in the world behind China and the US.