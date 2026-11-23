India's growing financial commitment to science and technology is certainly encouraging. The India Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook 2026, published recently by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, shows gross expenditure on research and development (R&D) rising from ₹60,197 crore in 2010-11 to ₹2,44,768 crore in 2023-24, roughly a fourfold jump.
India's growing financial commitment to science and technology is certainly encouraging. The India Science, Technology and Innovation Outlook 2026, published recently by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, shows gross expenditure on research and development (R&D) rising from ₹60,197 crore in 2010-11 to ₹2,44,768 crore in 2023-24, roughly a fourfold jump.
Estimates for 2025-26 reach ₹3.13 trillion. Set against the size of the economy, the picture is quieter: 0.77% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2010-11, 0.84% in 2023-24, and an estimated 0.90% two years later. Therefore, research spending is outrunning growth, which is definitely encouraging but not enough.
Estimates for 2025-26 reach ₹3.13 trillion. Set against the size of the economy, the picture is quieter: 0.77% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2010-11, 0.84% in 2023-24, and an estimated 0.90% two years later. Therefore, research spending is outrunning growth, which is definitely encouraging but not enough.
However, the spending jump is not the whole story. The report highlights many consequential structural shifts.
Private push
First, the composition of R&D investment is changing. The private sector is becoming an increasingly important component of this system. In 2020-21, the private sector funded 36.4% of national R&D. By 2023-24, it funded 51.85%, or ₹1.27 trillion, compared with ₹1.18 trillion from the public purse. Spending by business enterprises more than doubled in three years, from ₹51,984 crore to ₹1,20,609 crore.
Of the 8,252 R&D institutions in the national directory, over 5,300 are private, and the country hosts around 1,700 global capability centres. Mature research systems tend to look like this, with firms carrying most of the bill. South Korean companies, for instance, supply nearly four-fifths of that country's R&D spending.
Second, the people and the output are changing too. India enrolled 10.19 million students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses in 2023-24, and 30.69% of its graduates come from STEM fields (2021 data), ahead of France (25.55%), Britain (22.26%) and the US (20.07%). Women now make up 44% of STEM enrolment, up from 39.9% in 2016-17. Researchers per million people have gone from 111 in 2000 to 354. Output has followed. India produced about 327,000 research publications in 2025, third in the world behind China and the US.
Patent grants climbed from 6,022 in 2015 to 64,941 in 2024, and residents now file almost 60% of applications, against about 30% a decade earlier.
The startup ecosystem further adds an important dimension to this picture. India had more than 240,000 DPIIT-recognized startups by June 2026, and more than 10,000 of them work in deep tech. Private funding for startups fell from $65.9 billion in 2021 to $33.5 billion in 2023, then recovered to $43.7 billion in 2025.
The Global Innovation Index ranks India 4th in late-stage venture capital deals and 10th in unicorn valuation. It is encouraging that more than half of Indian startups reportedly come from tier-II and tier-III cities, but a registered startup is not a laboratory.
However, some serious concerns still remain. India stands 38th among 139 economies in the 2026 Global Innovation Index. Spending 0.84% of GDP on research leaves India far below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of about 2.7%, and well short of South Korea, at 5.13% in 2024, or Israel, which is above 6%. Even the 0.90% estimate for 2025-26 is a third of the OECD norm. A private share above half is welcome, but half of a small figure is still small.
Geographic imbalance
The sharpest warning sits in geographic imbalance in our science, technology and innovation ecosystem. Start with institutions that governments build themselves. The 165 Institutions of National Importance are spread across 32 states and Union Territories (UTs), with the top five states accounting for 34%. States' own 1,048 R&D institutions bunch up more, with five states holding about 52%.
Move towards the market, and the clustering tightens. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat host about 64% of private R&D institutions, and Maharashtra alone about a quarter. Of the country's 202 accelerators, 162 sit in five states, or 80.2%, and Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi account for 59.4% on their own.
Five states hold half of the 1,221 incubators; 10 hold three-quarters. In patents, Tamil Nadu filed 15,440 applications in 2024-25, Karnataka 8,371 and Maharashtra 7,893, while the legend on the report's own map begins at a band of 1 to 25 applications. Therefore, the report suggests that innovation outcomes and entrepreneurship remain clustered in a few metropolitan regions and their adjoining corridors.
Three steps would help. First, publish state-level R&D spending and researcher counts every year, so regions can be compared and held to account. Second, direct a deliberate share of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation's competitive funding and the ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation Fund towards building second-tier hubs, not topping up those that already work. Third, set a dated target for R&D intensity, because a ratio that rose by 0.07 percentage points in 13 years will not reach the OECD range by drift.
India has done the hard part of building scale. The next test is less about how much the country spends than about where and whether a science and technology ecosystem that works well in a few corridors can be made to work across 36 states and UTs.
Saumitra Bhaduri is a professor at Madras School of Economics.