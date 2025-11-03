The government has taken action to spur innovation: Indian industry must seize the moment
India’s ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme is timely and strategic. Geopolitical realities make it imperative for us to double down on R&D and gain self-reliance in tech fields that could shape the world’s balance of power. It’s a call to action for private enterprise.
In a defining moment that could rewrite India’s technological destiny, the government has finally done what the country’s scientific and entrepreneurial minds have long awaited. The launch of the nation’s first-ever Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme, backed by a ₹1 trillion fund, is a fantastic development.