It’s time for India to re-imagine governance: Tools of technology exist but mindsets need to catch up
India faces a choice. It can persist with fragmented technology pilot programmes that promise much but deliver little, or harness AI, data and frontier tools to rethink governance itself. The coming decade will test whether India can turn digital strength into real outcomes—and a truly Viksit Bharat
The coming decade will be unlike anything we have seen before. Multiple technology shifts are maturing in parallel: the intelligence revolution and rise of digital labour; breakthroughs in frontier technologies like biotechnology and advanced materials; compute moving from centralized data centres to the intelligent edge; and quantum applications becoming real in areas such as drug discovery, defence and logistics.