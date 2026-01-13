India’s real economic growth looks healthy but fiscal space will shrink unless its nominal pace picks up
Our growth numbers look reassuring, but slowing nominal GDP could constrain the Centre’s ability to take stimulus action through fiscal spending. Since debt must be reduced as a ratio of GDP, slower expansion in rupee terms makes less space for the government to borrow at today’s rate of interest.
The first estimates of Indian economic growth during the ongoing financial year were released on 7 January. They have provided reasons for cheer as well as concern. The cheer comes from the fact that the economy is expected to grow in real terms at a brisk 7.4% despite a difficult international situation.