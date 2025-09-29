Avoid a copy-paste model as a pilot project of deregulation gets underway for four leading Indian states
India is betting on select states to test next-generation reforms, hoping that success will ripple across the nation. But will this sandbox model deliver real change—or does it ignore India’s messy and uneven federal reality?
In 1991, India embarked on major economic policy reforms in the face of a financial crisis. Today, tariff bombs lobbed by the US administration under Donald Trump have led to a chorus demanding reforms so that Indian businesses can cope with trade adversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about launching an arsenal of reforms, which is what we need if we are to pull up our socks and prosper.