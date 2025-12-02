The past few months have seen a spate of policy changes aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on Indian enterprises. Here are a few examples. The government has withdrawn 114 quality control orders that were ostensibly put in place to protect consumers but in effect hurt access to cheaper imported inputs for smaller companies, though far too many such orders still remain.
India is easing its regulatory burden on businesses, but the battle against its inspector raj will be hard fought
SummaryIndia has finally begun to clear the regulatory thicket that has long constrained private enterprise, but the effort must pick up pace. We must aim for true economic freedom. Every business needs space to breathe, grow and compete on fair terms.
