High-value, white-collar inflows have led a shift in India’s inward remittances
SummaryA greater share of transfers from abroad had been coming from the US, as RBI data shows, and the overall figure has been rising. India’s better industrialized states are the top recipients.
Remittances sent home by Indian workers overseas have long been a saviour for the Indian economy, which has become dependent on foreign savings to finance the economy. Recent data releases from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show that the nature of remittances has been changing over time, revealing not only emerging trends but also potentially reviving some old debates.