High-value, white-collar inflows have led a shift in India’s inward remittances

To wit, remittances from the US to India had the highest share among inward remittances from all countries, at 27.7%. The UAE came in second with a 19.2% share. This same pecking order was in evidence during 2022-23 and is a complete reversal from the traditional ranking. For example, in 2016-17, the UAE had a 26.9% share while the US had 22.9%, and the ongoing reshuffle indicates shifting dynamics.