David Fickling: India is outpacing America in its transition to clean energy
First China zipped ahead. Now India has. The US is fast becoming a laggard on renewable energy. India’s drive was speeded up by falling solar set-up costs but Trump’s climate-sceptic policies are holding America back from joining Asia’s race for a cleaner planet.
Once upon a time, the US was the world’s sole clean energy superpower. Until 2011, it led the world in connecting wind and solar generators to the grid. Then China took over, to a point where its lead now looks unassailable: The People’s Republic added eight times more renewables than the US last year. This year, India is likely to overtake America too.