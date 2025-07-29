David Fickling: India is outpacing America in its transition to clean energy

The end of that waiver may cause a wobble for the sector over the next year or so, but the changes will be introduced slowly. Over the balance of the decade there’s now good reason to think the recent pace can be sustained. The rash of projects breaking ground this past year means about 414GW of clean power is already either operating or under construction, including nuclear and hydroelectric plants. That’s not far off India’s 500GW target, and we’ve still got more than five years to go.