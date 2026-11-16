India's renewable pivot: turning clean energy into economic value

Over the past decade, India has rightly focused on building renewable capacity to meet growing electricity demand. That effort has delivered. Non-fossil power capacity has crossed 300 GW, and the country has begun building the manufacturing base needed to go much further.
But the world has changed, and India's ambitions have grown. Geopolitical tensions have brought energy security back to the centre of the global agenda. At home, Viksit Bharat by 2047 demands faster growth, greater competitiveness and new industries.