India's renewable pivot: turning clean energy into economic value

Over the past decade, India has rightly focused on building renewable capacity to meet growing electricity demand. That effort has delivered. Non-fossil power capacity has crossed 300 GW, and the country has begun building the manufacturing base needed to go much further.
Over the past decade, India has rightly focused on building renewable capacity to meet growing electricity demand. That effort has delivered. Non-fossil power capacity has crossed 300 GW, and the country has begun building the manufacturing base needed to go much further.
But the world has changed, and India's ambitions have grown. Geopolitical tensions have brought energy security back to the centre of the global agenda. At home, Viksit Bharat by 2047 demands faster growth, greater competitiveness and new industries.
But the world has changed, and India's ambitions have grown. Geopolitical tensions have brought energy security back to the centre of the global agenda. At home, Viksit Bharat by 2047 demands faster growth, greater competitiveness and new industries.
The need for more clean energy remains. But the next question is different: how can India use clean electricity to become richer, more competitive and more energy secure? And capture more of the economic value it creates?
I see two big opportunities.
Building industries together
India's sunrise industries include semiconductors, AI infrastructure, the automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles and clean energy.
The next phase should focus on their shared requirements. Artificial intelligence (AI) and clean-energy infrastructure depend on many of the same capabilities: semiconductors, power electronics, transformers, batteries, electrical steel, testing systems and advanced manufacturing.
Consider power semiconductors. Semiconductor devices and advanced packaging feed into converters, inverters and power systems used across data centres, batteries, solar plants and electricity grids. Rather than building four separate supply chains, India can leverage demand across these sectors to build scale and competitiveness in a common industrial ecosystem. Few countries have managed this so far, giving India an opportunity to gain a first-mover advantage.
The opportunity is substantial. India's electronics exports reached $38.6 billion in fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), while engineering exports stood at $116.7 billion. Energy-transition equipment exports are currently around $20 billion. Our analysis suggests this could grow to $350-400 billion annually by 2047.
Export energy's value
The second opportunity lies in rethinking what it means to export energy.
Artificial intelligence offers one route. Global data-centre electricity consumption could rise from around 600 TWh in 2025 to 1,600 TWh by 2030. In several major markets, access to electricity is already emerging as a constraint.
India can turn that constraint into an advantage. Clean electricity generated here can power data centres serving customers worldwide. The electrons never leave India, but the economic value they generate can be exported.
Our analysis suggests green-compute exports could generate $7-10 billion annually by 2030 and $100-140 billion by 2047.
Green molecules offer another route. India has already announced substantial green-hydrogen capacity, against much lower projected domestic and export demand. The constraint is increasingly the availability of customers willing to commit.
India must therefore move beyond supply-side support and create bankable demand. Multi-year procurement commitments in fertilizers, refining and steel can anchor projects at home. Government-to-government agreements can help secure export demand in Europe, Japan and Korea.
Make markets, not just subsidies
Realizing these opportunities will require a recalibration of industrial policy.
India's solar experience offers an instructive lesson. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, customs duties and non-tariff barriers to imports, including measures such as the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), together helped solar-module manufacturing capacity grow from around 8 GW to more than 217 GW.
But a closer look reveals an important distinction.
Module capacity, where ALMM provided demand certainty earliest, has reached 217 GW. Cell capacity, where ALMM came later, is around 32 GW. Wafer capacity, with ALMM planned for 2028, is around 5 GW. Polysilicon capacity, without an equivalent demand mandate yet, is around 3 GW.
All these segments received PLI support. Yet capacity has scaled fastest where supply-side incentives were accompanied by demand certainty.
Non-tariff barriers can therefore be even more powerful than subsidies alone. Subsidies support selected manufacturers. Non-tariff barriers can help create an assured market for every manufacturer that meets the prescribed requirements.
India should apply this lesson to batteries, green hydrogen and other strategic industries by combining initial incentives with predictable procurement, domestic-content pathways and carefully sequenced standards.
This is not an argument for returning to the India of the 1980s. Protection cannot become permanent, and global competitiveness must remain the ultimate destination for Indian companies. But neither can we expect emerging industries to compete from day one against global players that achieved scale behind their own industrial policies. Given the uneven playing field in the current geopolitical context, India must respond pragmatically.
The next phase of India's renewable-energy journey must therefore be measured not just by how much clean energy the country builds, but by how much economic value, industrial capability and energy security it creates around it.
The author is founder, chief executive, and chairman, ReNew.