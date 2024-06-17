Opinion
India requires a new technology-driven playbook to fulfil its Viksit Bharat goal
Debjani Ghosh 4 min read 17 Jun 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- R&D investment, talent development and technology deployment at scale could pave India’s way to developed-country status.
India has been on a remarkable trajectory of economic and technological growth. With a young and vibrant population, a robust tech ecosystem driving innovation and a rapidly evolving digital landscape, India has become a formidable force in the burgeoning digital economy.
