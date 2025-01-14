India recently unveiled a report to guide the governance of artificial intelligence (AI), marking the country’s first structured vision in the era of Generative AI and transformative foundation models.

While acknowledging AI’s far-reaching and cross-sectoral impact, the report risks repeating past governance missteps by leaning too heavily on a centralized vision.

The pro-innovation report commendably adopts a first-principles approach and considers the roles of diverse AI stakeholders—developers, deployers and end-users. It also highlights the need for multidisciplinary expertise from fields like law and economics.

It aligns with global trends in discussing technology-driven governance tools such as water-marking of AI generated content to curb disinformation and the use of regulatory technologies for automating compliance.

The report also reflects on the fluid nature of AI governance and avoids taking too prescriptive a lens.

However, it doesn’t go far enough. Despite advocating a ‘whole-of-government’ approach, it suggests setting up a centralized committee along with a technical secretariat.

This structure, while familiar, would fail to address the nuanced challenges posed by high-technology in areas such as sectoral regulation and public procurement.

India’s regulatory bodies illustrate extant challenges in the sectoral oversight of tech markets.

For instance, the Reserve Bank of India excels in monetary regulation, but has hesitated to fully engage with fintech innovations like virtual digital assets despite a dedicated fintech department and ample regulatory precedent globally.

Similarly, while telecom authorities are good at licencing operators, they struggle to design practical security standards for next-gen communications.

India needs a cadre of specialised officers who can work at the intersection of regulation and technology because AI systems are heterogenous and the associated governance challenges are differentiated.

Problems as diverse as bias in data classification systems and safety risks in automated decision-making systems cannot be solved without understanding the underlying technology and market trends.

Centralized state interventions in sectoral issues also have a chequered past and tend to muddle efforts at tech governance. For instance, the department of legal affairs, tasked with supporting ministries with drafting and vetting laws and rules, often fails to deliver on its mandate.

This is perhaps why it has taken India more than a decade to conceive a workable statutory framework for data protection, the draft rules for which were issued this month. A decade is a long time in the world of AI, where an arms race is underway.

Public procurement is another area primed to benefit from specialization. Consider requirements like the government’s need for cloud computing and digital transformation.

Departmental and public sector needs vary based on application size and performance requirements; and most officials struggle to define these without industry help, creating conflicts of interest.

Globally renowned research organizations like the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) offer role models for designing public procurement systems in high-tech fields, precisely because of an abundance of in-house expertise.

According to research by Mashelkar, Shah and Thomas, over 75% of the public resources going into Nasa go out to private firms, universities and research organizations, showing high efficiency. Yet, even Nasa is not happy with the pace at which it is innovating on public procurement.

It is investing in finding procurement personnel who understand information technology, rather than throwing IT professionals into public procurement.

The eligibility criteria to apply for even junior roles includes the completion of several certifications in contracting and procurement; and a track-record in implementing innovative strategies for acquisition.

Specialized officers could transform all types of procurement in India and are essential in high-tech areas. Conversely, a lack of expertise can lead to loss of precious public resources.

Take satellite-based e-tolling for real-time traffic management. It has been under government evaluation for five years, but is yet to be deployed at scale because of insufficient expertise to zero in on the right technical architecture.

Building on India’s success with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which embeds IT expertise across public institutions, a specialized AI cadre could bridge these identified gaps. The NIC has a directly recruited cadre of IT professionals who are placed in other offices.

Therefore, it cannot be anyone’s case that a practical template for specialization doesn’t exist. Of course, the government should be prepared to incur the search costs to identify the right talent, devise training modules and pay competitive salaries.

This should be the first order of business for any centralized panel or secretariat.

Police officers solve crimes, doctors save patients, scientists innovate. Similarly, a specialized AI cadre can help India bridge its technological capability gaps through agile governance.

These are the authors’ personal views.

The authors are technology policy experts at Koan Advisory Group