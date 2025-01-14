Opinion
India requires a specialized AI cadre for effective governance of this technology
Summary
- Sectoral experts should be sought, trained and deployed across institutions of AI governance. This would help India bridge its technological capability gaps and make optimal use of AI.
India recently unveiled a report to guide the governance of artificial intelligence (AI), marking the country’s first structured vision in the era of Generative AI and transformative foundation models.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more