Revised estimates of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) released on Friday by the statistics ministry show a slightly smaller output pie than previously estimated, but testify to the Indian economy’s resilience.
India’s reset GDP numbers reveal an impressive growth momentum led by the factory sector
SummaryThe most heartening takeaway from India’s new GDP estimates is a structural shift in the composition of growth. Manufacturing has moved to the forefront—as tracked by a gauge that captures economic output better than before.
Revised estimates of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) released on Friday by the statistics ministry show a slightly smaller output pie than previously estimated, but testify to the Indian economy’s resilience.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More